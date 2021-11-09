Cooper Teens Arrested For Arson

Jayden Limbaugh | Javon Jones

Delta County Deupites arrested Jayden Limbaugh and Javon Jones, both 19 and from Cooper. They charged them with second-degree arson after deputies said they intentionally set two homes on fire early Sunday. There is also possession of marijuana charge of under two ounces. The first fire was around 2:20 Sunday morning in the 900-block of Southeast 5th in Cooper, and deputies discovered the second fire about an hour and a half later on Northwest 7th Street and West Wilson. That is where officers made contact with the two teens. Both residences were vacant at the time.