Copper Thief Likely Cause of Dallas Blackout

An alleged copper thief may have electrocuted himself and triggered a blackout that occurred in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to a report of a loud bang that a witness claimed was a gunshot. Officers then found the body of the 25-year old suspect, who was apparently thrown about 30 feet away from a utility pole that had a transformer with black marks on it. The suspect had on rubber gloves and was possibly attempting to steal copper from around the transformer when he was killed.