Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Copper Thief Likely Cause of Dallas Blackout

1 hour ago

 

An alleged copper thief may have electrocuted himself and triggered a blackout that occurred in Dallas early Sunday morning.  Police were dispatched to a report of a loud bang that a witness claimed was a gunshot. Officers then found the body of the 25-year old  suspect,  who was apparently thrown about 30 feet away from a utility pole that had a transformer with black marks on it. The suspect had on rubber gloves and was possibly attempting to steal copper from around the transformer when he was killed.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     