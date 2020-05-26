" /> Cornyn: Coronavirus Relief Program for Texas Farmers, Ranchers, and Producers Begins Accepting Applications Today ( Tuesday 05.26.20) – EastTexasRadio.com
Cornyn: Coronavirus Relief Program for Texas Farmers, Ranchers, and Producers Begins Accepting Applications Today ( Tuesday 05.26.20)

US Senator John Cornyn

Press Release from Senator John Cornyn

AUSTIN – Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that Texas agricultural producers who have suffered losses due to the coronavirus pandemic may now apply for assistance from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).  CFAP will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to America’s farmers and ranchers, funded by the CARES Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities.  Agricultural producers who have suffered a 5 percent or greater price decline or who have losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face significant market costs may be eligible for this aid. 

“Because of the pandemic and its forced closures, many of Texas’ agricultural producers have experienced a lapse in demand or added logistical challenges that have greatly affected their bottom line,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “Through legislation, Congress has delivered targeted relief for Texas farmers and ranchers needing a lifeline, and I’m pleased to announce that applications for that relief open today.”

Additional information on the program and how to apply through your local Farm Service Agency Service Centercan be found here.

