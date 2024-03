Senior U.S. Senator from Texas has announced that he will run for Senate Republican leader, becoming the first senator to announce a campaign after Senator Mitch McConnell said he would step down from the post in November. Cornyn, a former Texas Attorney General, was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and is a prominent member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has hinted that he will challenge Cornyn in the 2026 election.