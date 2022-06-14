Young Title Company Header
Cornyn Working On Gun Control

Texas Senator John Cornyn says he’s glad lawmakers have agreed on some basic principles to guide a gun safety bill after the school shooting in Uvalde. A bipartisan group of senators announced that deal on Sunday. Cornyn says the next step is to put those principles into a bill that can pass the senate. He wants states to upload information about juvenile criminal records or mental health cases to a national database so that information will be part of a background check for 18-year-olds who buy guns.

