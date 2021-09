Texas has joined the unenviable club of states where more than 35-percent of the population is obese. Rhea Farberman is with the group “Trust for America’s Health” The new CDC numbers show that there are more obese women in Texas than men. And it suggests that Covid played a role in the growing obesity trend nationwide. More than 42-percent of adults reported that they gained weight during the pandemic, when gyms closed and many took to stress-eating.