Coronavirus And Schools: What’s Next?

2 hours ago

Schools across the state are delaying a return to campus this fall. Instead, kids will be learning online. But there is an expectation that, eventually, classrooms will reopen. Gerald Parker, who heads the pandemic policy program at Texas A&M, says districts need to get ready for that. Parker says it’s the same strategy used in grocery stores to protect their workers, and he thinks it would work to protect public school teachers, who are the most risk. Those glass shields, he says, would need to be combined with mask-wearing by everybody.

