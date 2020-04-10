Coronavirus Can Live On Surgical Masks For Seven Days

A new study of have long the coronavirus can live on different surfaces found that it can live on the outside of surgical masks for one week. It died quickly on paper, with no infectious virus found after three hours, and there was no virus on wood and cloth after two days. For glass and cash it wasn’t detectable after four days, and on stainless steel and plastic it took seven days for it to no longer be detectable. The virus was found to be sensitive to heat, as well as “susceptible to standard disinfection methods.”