Coronavirus Continues To Keep Kids Off The Playground

5 hours ago

The Coronavirus continues to keep kids off the playground. Most Texas kids are still learning from home, due to the COVID restrictions. That means virtual classes in core subjects like English and math. But one thing that has gone away is recess. Professor Matt Bowers at UT-Austin says that’s a big deal. He’s a Ph.D. who focuses on the importance of kids and play. He says, “they learn to negotiate conflict. They learn to problem-solve.” And he says kids develop routines at an early age, which is why parents need to keep them active, even if it’s tough to do right now.

