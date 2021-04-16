" /> Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 Re-Opens – EastTexasRadio.com
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 Re-Opens

2 mins ago

As part of USDA’s new pandemic assistance for producers initiative, the Farm Service Agency has reopened the signup period for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. This program helps certain row crop, livestock, dairy, and specialty crop growers offset the impacts of the pandemic. The  website, farmers.gov/cfap is your one-stop-shop to find eligible commodities, payment rates, eligibility criteria, and options to apply, including applying online. Interested producers can call FSA’s call center at 877-508-8364 where  USDA staff can answer your questions and help complete your application. You can also contact your local FSA county office for more information and to apply.

