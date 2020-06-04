The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) training webinar is available for individuals to log onto and watch. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, provides direct assistance to agricultural producers who have experienced losses due to COVID-19. Through this course, you will learn about the program, who is eligible to apply, and which the CFAP supports commodities. Instructors will walk you through different examples of payment calculations and rates as well as provide direction on the next steps.

To access the program, click on the following link: https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/product?catalog=TAEX-003.