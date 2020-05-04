Coronavirus Testing Friday And Saturday In Paris

The State of Texas will be setting up a mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Paris from 9:00 – 5:00 this Friday and Saturday at Paris Fire Station No. 4 in the 2000-block of 24th SE. Paris Mayor Dr. Steve Clifford stressed that this is NOT an antibody test, but is the definitive PCR that will detect the presence of the virus. In order to be screened, you will need to have: Fever and chills, Cough, dry or productive, Fatigue, Body aches/muscle or joint pain, Shortness of breath, Sore throat, Headaches, Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, Nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.

To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. You may only register 48 hours in advance. Tests will be conducted by appointment only.