Currently, the COVID-19 patient level in the North Texas hospital region is hovering just below 900. The test positivity rate in Texas is at 16%. That’s the highest it’s been since August. The White House said it would begin offering at-home COVID-19 tests that people can order online for free next month. Until then, people will have to continue getting tested by their doctor or at a drive-thru clinic because most stores are out of the at-home tests.