Coronavirus In Oklahoma By The Numbers Through April 9th – EastTexasRadio.com
Coronavirus In Oklahoma By The Numbers Through April 9th

10 mins ago

 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,684
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,519
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 415
Deaths 80

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 281
State Public Health Laboratory 188
Other 1,215
Total 1,684

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 15 0
05-17 25 0
18-35 299 2
36-49 352 3
50-64 447 11
65+ 546 64
Total 1,684 80
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 55

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 896 37
Male 788 43
Total 1,684 80

