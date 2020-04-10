Coronavirus In Oklahoma By The Numbers Through April 9th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|1,684
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1,519
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|415
|Deaths
|80
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|281
|State Public Health Laboratory
|188
|Other
|1,215
|Total
|1,684
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|15
|0
|05-17
|25
|0
|18-35
|299
|2
|36-49
|352
|3
|50-64
|447
|11
|65+
|546
|64
|Total
|1,684
|80
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 55
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|896
|37
|Male
|788
|43
|Total
|1,684
|80