Coronavirus In Oklahoma By The Numbers Through April 9th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results Positive (In-State) 1,684 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 1,519 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 415 Deaths 80

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 281 State Public Health Laboratory 188 Other 1,215 Total 1,684

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths 00-04 15 0 05-17 25 0 18-35 299 2 36-49 352 3 50-64 447 11 65+ 546 64 Total 1,684 80 Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 55