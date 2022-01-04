Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice

Coronavirus Numbers Growing

There have never been so many Texans getting tested for Covid…or getting the virus. The Texas DSHS says there were 12,253  new reported cases on New Year’s Eve; 44,110 cases reported January 1st, 47, 131 on the second and 51,481  on Monday. In an email, a spokeswoman says they’ve been processing more than 250,000 test results a day over the last three days. The positivity rate for the more accurate PCR test is up to 34 percent. If there’s a silver lining…she adds these case counts do include backlogged lab reports from last week.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     