Coronavirus Numbers Growing

There have never been so many Texans getting tested for Covid…or getting the virus. The Texas DSHS says there were 12,253 new reported cases on New Year’s Eve; 44,110 cases reported January 1st, 47, 131 on the second and 51,481 on Monday. In an email, a spokeswoman says they’ve been processing more than 250,000 test results a day over the last three days. The positivity rate for the more accurate PCR test is up to 34 percent. If there’s a silver lining…she adds these case counts do include backlogged lab reports from last week.