Coronavirus Testing

There isn’t any way to tell how many Texans have come down with COVID. The state lists positive tests from clinics and not those rapid tests we do in our homes. However, Dr. Bryan Teed, the chair of the department of clinical sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine, thinks the actual count is much higher than what’s published. He spoke with a colleague, and they noted there have been, since Omicron, more positives in and around their office than in the nearly two years since the pandemic began.