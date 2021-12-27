Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice

Coronavirus Testing

There isn’t any way to tell how many Texans have come down with COVID. The state lists positive tests from clinics and not those rapid tests we do in our homes. However, Dr. Bryan Teed, the chair of the department of clinical sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine, thinks the actual count is much higher than what’s published. He spoke with a colleague, and they noted there have been, since Omicron, more positives in and around their office than in the nearly two years since the pandemic began.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     