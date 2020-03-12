Coroniavirus Wrecks Sports World Plus HS Baseball in Today’s Sports Update

As the world governments are dealing with how to handle Covid-19, different sports agencies started making major Announcements. The Seattle Mariners opening series with the Texas Rangers will not be played in Seattle. A location has yet to be determined. FC Dallas soccer game scheduled to be played in Seattle has been cancelled.

The NCAA president has announced both the men and women’s tournaments will be played with limited and essential personnel. Spectators will not be allowed.

Then last night, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Immediately the NBA announced they were suspending the season indefinitely.

A stoppage could last for a minimum of two weeks but the time frame is very fluid, a source told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Players from the teams the Jazz played within the past 10 days are reportedly being told to self-quarantine, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors.

The NBA will use the hiatus to determine the next steps for dealing with the pandemic.

On the court the Mavericks defeated Denver 113-97. Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 Rebounds. Luka Doncic scored 28.

In local baseball, Chisum will be at the New Boston Tournament. North Lamar is at the Frisco tournament. Paris plays in the White Oak Tournament. While Prairiland is at the Hughes Spring Tournament.

The lone softball game is Prairiland at Anna.

And the Dallas Stars will try to stop a six-game losing streak tonight as they host the Florida Panthers.

LSC

The Lions rose from No. 14 in last week’s poll after going 5-1, including three wins over nationally-ranked opponents. The Lions picked up a sweep over Rogers State, who is ranked 17th in this week’s poll. The Lions also split against now No. 16 Oklahoma Christian, while also sweeping Cameron. The Lions hit .280 as a team while holding opponents to a .182 average, outscoring opponents 33 to 12 in their six games, while also going a perfect 9-of-9 stealing base. They will first face off against St. Edward’s on Friday, beginning at Noon in Austin, and then face St. Mary’s at 1:00 pm on Sunday in San Antonio.

ASC

East Texas Baptist sophomore Emily Watson, of Canton, shot an 80-79=159 for +15 and tie for the runner-up spot at the Schreiner Spring Shootout.

REGION XIV

Northeast Texas Community College traveled to Wilburton, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to take on the Eastern Oklahoma State College Mountaineers. NTCC would come away with a 12-10 victory thanks to a big eight-run seventh inning. NTCC returns to action today with a conference series against Panola College. Game time for Game 1 of the series will be 3:00 pm on Thursday with games two and three at Panola on Saturday, weather permitting.

Administrators with Tyler Junior College have decided to extend spring-break through Friday (Mar 20). The move comes in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.