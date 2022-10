John Henry Ramirez

TDCJ

John Henry Ramirez was executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening for murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk while taking out the trash at the store. Pablo Castro was the father of nine and grandfather of 14. Rev. Dana Moore of Corpus Christi’s Second Baptist Church prayed and laid hands-on Ramirez as the lethal drugs flowed into his body. Ramirez was pronounced dead at 6:41.