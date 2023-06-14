Corrected Fatal MVA Report

Preliminary investigation indicates Vehicle 1 was traveling west on FM 317. Vehicle 2 was traveling west on FM 317 in front of Vehicle 1. A pedestrian was on the westbound shoulder speaking to the driver of a vehicle that was stopped partially in the westbound lane. Vehicle 2 drove into the eastbound lane, disregarding a no passing zone and came to a stop. Vehicle 1 failed to control its speed, striking Vehicle 2 and the pedestrian, who was crossing the westbound lane to be picked up by Vehicle 2. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 1 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: 06/11/2023 at 2:37 AM.

County: Henderson.

Location: Farm to Market 317, 3.5 miles east of Athens, Texas.

Posted Speed Limit: 55 mph.

Weather Condition: Cloudy.

Road Conditions: Dry.

Vehicle 1: 2021 Kia Rio.

Driver 1:

Chance Tyler Barnhart, male, 19 YOA from Athens, Texas.

Seatbelt: Yes.

Transported and released from UT Health in Athens, Texas.

Passenger 1:

Kyle Thomas LaRue, male, 20 YOA from Malakoff, Texas.

Seatbelt: No

Passenger 1:

Julian Austin Todd Moreland, male, 19 YOA from Athens, Texas.

Seatbelt: Unknown

Passenger 1:

Braley Elise Foster, female, 15 YOA from Malakoff, Texas

Seatbelt: No

Passenger 1:

Aaliyah Ann Boykin, female, 15 YOA from Mabank, Texas.

Seatbelt: No

Passenger 1:

Preston logan Russell, male, 19 YOA from Athens, Texas.

Seatbelt: No

Vehicle 2: 2008 Dodge Charger

Driver 2:

Samuel Bautista, male, 19 YOA from Athens, Texas

Seatbelt: Yes.

Treated at scene and released.

Pedestrian: Deceased.

Haylie Grimes, female, 17 YOA from Gun Barrel City, Texas.

Pronounced By: Justice of the Peace, Tonya Norris on scene.

Investigated By: Trooper K. Huett- DPS Athens

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days.

Link: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm

On 6/11/2013, the defendant-Chance Tyler Barnhart was driving a 2021 Kia Rio, west on FM 317 when he failed to control his speed striking a Dodge Charger and a Pedestrian on FM 317.

Chance Tyler Barnhart was arrested and transported for a voluntary blood draw. Barnhart was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, Felony 2nd Degree, and placed into Henderson County Jail, where he was booked in without incident.

Sergeant Christopher Williamson

Texas Department of Public Safety