Correction To Hopkins County Fatality Report

 

 

The victim of the fatal Hopkins County crash on Saturday was incorrectly identified on our newscast as 40-year-old Sharon Harman of Como. The victim in fact was 40-year-old Rachel M. Harman of Como. We sincerely regret this error and ask for prayer for Rachel’s family.

Preliminary DPS Report

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 2 Number killed: 1  

Date & Time: May 19, 2023, 4:21 p.m.  

County: Hopkins  

Location: TX State Highway 11, 1 mile east of Sulphur Springs, Texas  

Posted Speed Limit: 65 mph  

Vehicle 1: 2019 Ford F-150  

Driver Vehicle 1:  

Jesus Corral, 18 YOA, of Sulphur Springs, Texas  

Seat Belt: Yes  

In-capacitating injuries. Taken to Christus Medical Center in Sulphur Springs  

Passenger:  

Daniel Corral, 17 YOA, of Sulphur Springs, Texas  

Seat belt: Yes  

Non-incapacitating injuries. Taken to Christus Medical Center in Sulphur Springs.  

Vehicle 2: 2014 Dodge Durango  

Driver Vehicle 2: Deceased  

Rachel M Harman, 40 YOA, of Como, Texas  

Seat belt: Yes  

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings, on scene  

Description: 

Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling west on SH 11. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on  SH 11. Vehicle 1 entered the eastbound lane and struck vehicle 2 head-on.  

  

