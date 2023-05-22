Correction To Hopkins County Fatality Report

The victim of the fatal Hopkins County crash on Saturday was incorrectly identified on our newscast as 40-year-old Sharon Harman of Como. The victim in fact was 40-year-old Rachel M. Harman of Como. We sincerely regret this error and ask for prayer for Rachel’s family.

Preliminary DPS Report

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 2 Number killed: 1

Date & Time: May 19, 2023, 4:21 p.m.

County: Hopkins

Location: TX State Highway 11, 1 mile east of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Posted Speed Limit: 65 mph

Vehicle 1: 2019 Ford F-150

Driver Vehicle 1:

Jesus Corral, 18 YOA, of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Seat Belt: Yes

In-capacitating injuries. Taken to Christus Medical Center in Sulphur Springs

Passenger:

Daniel Corral, 17 YOA, of Sulphur Springs, Texas

Seat belt: Yes

Non-incapacitating injuries. Taken to Christus Medical Center in Sulphur Springs.

Vehicle 2: 2014 Dodge Durango

Driver Vehicle 2: Deceased

Rachel M Harman, 40 YOA, of Como, Texas

Seat belt: Yes

Pronounced by: Justice of the Peace Brad Cummings, on scene

Description:

Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling west on SH 11. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on SH 11. Vehicle 1 entered the eastbound lane and struck vehicle 2 head-on.