Cortznes Cemetery Decoration

The community is invited to the First Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on Sunday, May 9, at 2:00 pm.

Mount Pleasant, TX, May 3, 2021…The community is invited to the First Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 pm.

Local clergy, including Dr. Tony Rundles, Dr. Kirthell Roberts, Reverend Lonnie Charles Bell, and Dr. Tommy S. Smith, will conduct the ceremony.

City of Mount Pleasant Tracy Craig, Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale, and City Manager Ed Thatcher will also provide comments. Councilmember Jerry Walker, who is coordinating the event, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Please plan to attend this opportunity to honor those no longer with us and connect with your community leaders. The cemetery is at 408 S. O’ Tyson Ave, Mt Pleasant, Texas, 75455.