As if the skyrocketing price of gas hasn’t been putting a big enough dent in consumers’ wallets, a new report reveals the price of food has been climbing at an unprecedented rate as well. In the past year, the average cost of groceries has risen by nine percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The food that’s seen the highest price hike? Bacon. They say its price has gone up by 18.8 percent in the past year.