Costco Refusing Returns On High-demand Items Like Toilet Paper, Water

As millions of people rush to stock up on goods amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Costco is starting to take hoarding seriously. Signs seen at various Costco locations have indicated that many stores will not be accepting returns for high-demand items like toilet paper, bottled water and sanitizing wipes, which have all recently flown off store shelves cross the country. Instagram accounts that keep track of developments at Costco, but are not affiliated with the company, have recently posted photos of signs at different locations listing items that will not be accepted as returns. “So happy Costco is making this move!” the CostcoInsider account wrote. “Good! Hoarders are stuck with it,” one commenter replied. The items listed are toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.