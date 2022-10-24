Could You Use $292.6 Million Cash?

If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers correct for Monday’s Powerball drawing, they’ll be walking home with one of the most significant prizes in the lottery game’s 30-year history. During Saturday’s drawing, three Powerball tickets, one in New York, one in South Carolina, and one in Texas, matched five numbers, making them worth $1 million. But, since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing reaches an estimated $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value. That’s the eighth-largest grand prize in the game’s history, according to Powerball.