Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Could You Use $292.6 Million Cash?

If someone is lucky enough to have all six numbers correct for Monday’s Powerball drawing, they’ll be walking home with one of the most significant prizes in the lottery game’s 30-year history. During Saturday’s drawing, three Powerball tickets, one in New York, one in South Carolina, and one in Texas, matched five numbers, making them worth $1 million. But, since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing reaches an estimated $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value. That’s the eighth-largest grand prize in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     