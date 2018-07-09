Country Couples in Today’s Nashville Insider

The National Enquirer claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani allegedly went on a sushi date that didn’t go well. A source tells the magazine; “Gwen schlepped Blake to trendy Katsuya in Studio City. Gwen started nagging Blake to sidestep his country comfort zone and finally try something a little different, insisting it was marvelously mouth-watering delicious! Gwen tried ramming a piece of her yummy dish into his mouth with her chopsticks. Then she grabbed some with her fingers and smashed the fishy bite right into his clenched kisser. Poor Blake looked like he was going to gag!”

Dan + Shay tell People Magazine that their new album was influenced by their marriages and their wives. “Our wives are so good at grounding us and keeping us appreciating the moment. At the end of the day when someone hears this album, this is what we want them to perceive Dan + Shay as and what we want to be remembered as.”

Keith Urban tells People Magazine that before he married Nicole Kidman he was awful at relationships and that affected his music. “Back before I met Nic and got married, I stunk at relationships and couldn’t give myself to the relationship. I’d write from a place in romance songs that I wanted to be at, but wasn’t at that place. And I realized I was writing from all these places of the kind of person I wished I could be. I wasn’t that person, but I wanted to be. It was only a song but my real life was a disaster. The only thing that’s changed in my life is I’ve more so become the person I was trying to be.”

Miranda Lambert tells hitsdailydouble that writing songs with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies makes her more brave. “Because there’s three of us, it’s such a relief in a different way. It makes me more brave, because when there’s three of us, we can say whatever we want. It’s fun. It’s a slumber party with songwriting. It teaches me why writing alone is so much more pressure, and so much harder. That right there, paper and pen, scares me to death. But I know there’s a resolve. You sit your ass in a chair, and you’re gonna wait and it’s gonna come. Deadlines are hard for us, but they’re also good. I know it. Everybody is kind of in different directions, which is why the Annies always takes a while. We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

Chris Lane tells Glamour Magazine that he loves home cooking. “I’m just a sucker for home cooked food. My mom was a great cook growing up, so I’d want green beans, corn, macaroni, steak, or barbecued chicken.”

Brett Young tells Variety magazine that his songwriting style is influenced by Gavin DeGraw and John Mayer. “For me, other than Gavin DeGraw and John Mayer, who were both very influential in my style, everything else was country music for me. It was Gavin DeGraw’s songwriting that made me want to write my own songs.