Country Music Community Mourns The Loss of Alabama’s Co-Founder Jeff Cook

Country Music Hall of Fame member and co-founder of Alabama, Jeff Cook passed away yesterday. He was 73.

With Alabama, Cook rose to prominence in the late ’70s and ’80s with a string of hits that include “Tennessee River,” “Dixieland Delight,” “Song Of The South,” “Mountain Music,” “Feels So Right” and more. The group amassed more than 41 No. 1 singles and 12 top 10 albums and is credited with selling more than 75 million records worldwide. With more than 200 awards from a variety of organizations, Alabama earned a slate of trophies that include three consecutive CMA Awards for Entertainer of the Year (1982-1984) and five ACM Awards for Entertainer of the Year (1982-1986). In 1989, Alabama was named Artist of the Decade by the ACM. In addition to his performance work, Cook founded Cook Sound Studios, Inc. in Fort Payne and established WQRX-AM in Valley Head, AL before selling the station. He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, and Alabama is a 2005 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Arrangements for Cook’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Jeff And Lisa Cook Foundation (P.O. Box 680067, Fort Payne, AL 35968) or at the foundation website, thejeffandlisacookfoundation. org.