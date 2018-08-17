Country Reacts To The Passing Of Aretha In Today’s Nashville Insider

Celebrities React To Aretha Franklin’s Passing …

Aretha Franklin died yesterday at the age of 76. She was a self-taught singer and piano prodigy known as the Queen of Soul.

Reba McEntire: “I’ve had so many influences in my life and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha.”

Tim McGraw: “The queen of soul… There will never be another. So much love and respect from the McGraw family. A friend of mine told me once, ‘When you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced, live your life so that when you’re gone, the world cries and you rejoice.’”

Faith Hill: “The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

Darius Rucker: “We lost one of the most important all-time greats today. My love goes out to her family. Love you, Aretha. That band in Heaven just got a lot better!”

Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles: “The Queen of Soul. As singers, we all aspire to her passion, authenticity, and power. Her talents, gifts, and contributions changed hearts and touched lives. She was and remains a national treasure. Rest in Power Queen.”

Rascal Flatts: “Rest in Peace, sweet Aretha #QueenOfSoul. We loved you and your music oh so much. An absolute legend that can never be replaced!”

Jon Pardi: “One of my favorites. Rest In Peace Queen of soul!”

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery: “Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. A woman with an incredible God-given voice who shared it with the world, and we were lucky to have her while we did. She paved the way for every entertainer who came after her. May she Rest In Peace”

Hillary Scott tells Mass Live that she has a favorite Lady Antebellum song. “That’s really hard because there are so many songs, and they all emote a different theme. But I guess right now my favorite is the first song we ever had that went to No. 1, which is ‘I Run to You.’ And I just feel the message of it is more timely today then back then when it was released, and so when you have the audience all singing that message together, it’s one of my favorite moments.”

Jason Aldean tells CMT that his daughters treat life on his tour bus like a big sleepover. “They love getting on the bus. It’s like a big slumber party for them. They went and picked out their own stuff. Since they picked it all out, now when they get on the bus, they have something that’s really theirs. It’s important for them to come out and give them their own little space.”

Carrie Underwood tells OK! Magazine that her husband, Mike Fisher, some time needs a little help to be romantic. “His brain is like most men’s; he just doesn’t think that way. But it makes those little gestures he does very special. Sometimes I prompt him and say, ‘For my birthday I want something romantic,’ and he then has to figure out what to do and put in an effort.”

Celebrity Insider, citing Hollywoodlife.com, claims Blake Shelton often thinks about having children with Gwen Stefani. A source tells the news outlets; ”Blake has had constant thoughts of being a father, and when it gets to a fever pitch, he brings himself back to earth and decides against it. The reason for that is that he has his hands full with Gwen’s kids and he is enjoying how that is going. The freedom of his career is a big deterrent as well,’ the insider explained. ‘He feels that it might be cool to be a father later in life kind of like how George Clooney did it.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Bryan Kelley tells People Magazine that his treehouse is his Man Cave. “It was something I always wanted and our property is the perfect place to do it. It’s honestly the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. It even has AC and plumbing … It’s a man cave in the trees! A dream come true.”