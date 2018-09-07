Country Stars Remember Burt Reynolds In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Country Stars React To Burt Reynolds’ Death

Reba – ”My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace, my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”

Dolly Parton – “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

Travis Tritt – “So sad to hear of the passing of Burt Reynolds. Loved his swagger, sense of humor and good ole boy persona.”

Big & Rich – Burt Reynolds. “A trailblazer, Hollywood legend, and a true hero of ours. Thank you for the incredible films and memories. We’ll miss you.”

Charlie Daniels – “The CDB family is saddened to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Prayers for his family and loved ones.” – TeamCDB

Blake Shelton – “Extremely sad to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Possibly my favorite personality of all time. Thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.”

