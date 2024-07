Following up on a welfare call, police in Princeton uncovered a large labor trafficking operation in Collin County earlier this spring. On a welfare concern, officers discovered 15 adult women they said were forced to work for several shell companies owned by Santhosh Katkoori and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda. Investigators said the victims, which included both women and men, were working as programmers. Police found fraudulent documents in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney.