Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

District Judge Blocks Abbotts Transgender Investigation Order

Governor Abbott’s directive is on hold for now that officials should investigate parents of transgender teens for child abuse. Lambda Legal attorney Karen Loewy feels confident the state will fight a Travis County District Judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the measure from taking effect. However, she says the governor’s order was harmful. She adds that medical providers like Texas Children’s Hospital stopped offering this specialized care for being investigated. Lambda Legal and the ACLU sued on behalf of the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     