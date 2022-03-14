District Judge Blocks Abbotts Transgender Investigation Order

Governor Abbott’s directive is on hold for now that officials should investigate parents of transgender teens for child abuse. Lambda Legal attorney Karen Loewy feels confident the state will fight a Travis County District Judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the measure from taking effect. However, she says the governor’s order was harmful. She adds that medical providers like Texas Children’s Hospital stopped offering this specialized care for being investigated. Lambda Legal and the ACLU sued on behalf of the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl.