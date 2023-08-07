ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Court Decision On Abortion

 

The Texas Tribune reports that State District Judge Jessica Mangrum of Travis County Friday issued a temporary exemption to the state’s abortion ban that would allow women with complicated pregnancies to obtain the procedure and keep doctors free from prosecution if they determined the fetus would not survive after birth. In her ruling, Mangrum wrote that the law restricting abortion access, was unconstitutional. But, only a few hours later,  the Texas Attorney General’s office filed an appeal with the Texas Supreme Court, blocking the judge’s order from taking effect.

