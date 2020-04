Coronavirus-19 antibody testing in Paris will be held Tuesday thru Thursday from 5:30 – 730 in the parking lot of Justiss Elementary on 19th Street NW. A test run was held Friday with officials from the city emergency management team and health care professionals. Testing is $25 by credit or debit card for people who have signed up at paristexas.org. Only 30 people will be tested per hour for a total of 180 people during the three days of testing.