Hospitals across Texas reported about 160 new COVID-19 patients yesterday after a one-day drop Monday. DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love says hospitalizations in North Texas have jumped 180 percent over the past month. He says hospitals are moving beds to keep from running out of space, but they need extra staff.

Some hospitals in North Texas say they’re pausing elective surgeries to make more staff available in ICUs. Others say they’re working with the state to get an extra workforce.