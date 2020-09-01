COVID 19 Hot Topics

COVID Hot Topics

Local Health Authority for Hopkins County:

Dr. Balkcom, MD

Brynn Smith, RN, EMT-P

Teresa Botello, EMT-P

Jennifer Davis, RN

903-440-5902

lha@hchdems.com

Covid is transmitted through droplets. Droplet Video

Covid is prevented by preventing those droplets from infecting you and preventing you from infecting others. This is accomplished through hand hygiene and masking. Masks Shields Bandanas and neck gators are least effective Mask types that are effective. Hand washing Surface cleaning Surface survival for COVID

What if you’ve been exposed? Definition of exposure. Within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more to an infected person. Not all exposures are the same. High-risk exposures = 14 day quarantine no matter what. Critical Infrastructure personnel may differ. Wait at least 3-5 days or until symptoms begin to go get tested to ensure accuracy. Most favorable is 5-7 days. When to test after exposure. KEY WORDS = AFTER THE LAST KNOWN EXPOSURE!

Testing Different testing types txcovidtest.org to find locations. You can also use gogettested.com Blood Test Shows exposure Not reliable for a positive or negative result Think dirty coffee cup. Antigen (“rapid test”) Nasal or oral swab Good for positive results after waiting period after exposure. (near 0% false positive) NOT reliable for negative results (up to 50% false negative rate) Test reliability Not reported widely to local health entities. Molecular-PCR Oral or nasal swab Most reliable for negatives and positives after waiting period after exposure. (as low as 2% false negative & 5% or lower for false positive) Takes days to get back Reported results What if you’re positive? Exposed household (high-risk exposures) needs to quarantine as well. Proper isolation and quarantine is key to reduce spread. With symptoms End isolation at the end of 10 days +fever and symptom resolution for 24 hours. Also depends on severity of symptoms and person’s health history. Without symptoms End isolation 10 days after test results received if no onset of symptoms for duration. Do I need to get retested? NO



Helpful items:

Zoono products

Reduce group lunches

Bring clothes to change into at work.