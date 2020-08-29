" /> COVID-19 Impact On Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Impact On Texas

9 hours ago

Investigating COVID’s Economic Impact

In these uncertain times, having the latest data and analyses are essential. That’s why the Comptroller’s office monitors and reports on COVID-19’s impact on the Texas economy and state government. Here’s some recommended reading from our recent publications:

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website. For questions about how our tax functions are continuing during the outbreak, visit our COVID-19 News page or our Virtual Field Office.

