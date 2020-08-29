COVID-19 Impact On Texas

Investigating COVID’s Economic Impact
In these uncertain times, having the latest data and analyses are essential. That’s why the Comptroller’s office monitors and reports on COVID-19’s impact on the Texas economy and state government. Here’s some recommended reading from our recent publications:
- “Recessions and Revenues” explains how public health concerns curtailed economic activity, resulting in decreased tax collections.
- “Pandemic Drives Record Unemployment” gauges the unprecedented number of claims that flooded the Texas Workforce Commission this past spring.
- “Texas’ International Trade” examines the disruption of supply chains and trade flows.
- Texas’ professional sports franchises explore creative options in the pandemic economy.
- A top education official outlines how community colleges are coping with the crisis.
- Nonprofit organizations and volunteers are stepping up to plug gaps in social services and educational activities.
- The pandemic is forcing telemedicine to ramp up rapidly to meet the health care challenge.
Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.