COVID-19 In Oklahoma: Over 1,000 New Cases And 13 Deaths

Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s toll to over 500. A man in the 50-64 age group died McCurtain County, where there have now been 21 fatalities. Only five other Oklahoma counties have a higher death toll from the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,089 new coronavirus cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 33,775.