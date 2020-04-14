COVID-19 in Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers Through April 13th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Cases
|2,069
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10)
|20,790
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10)
|22,511
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|457
|Deaths
|99
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|329
|State Public Health Laboratory
|252
|Other
|1,483
|Total
|2,064
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|20
|0
|05-17
|32
|0
|18-35
|371
|2
|36-49
|423
|3
|50-64
|527
|14
|65+
|696
|80
|Total
|2,069
|99
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|1,140
|45
|Male
|929
|54
|Total
|2,069
|99