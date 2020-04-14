" /> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers Through April 13th – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers Through April 13th

4 hours ago

 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 2,069
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 457
Deaths 99

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 329
State Public Health Laboratory 252
Other 1,483
Total 2,064

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 20 0
05-17 32 0
18-35 371 2
36-49 423 3
50-64 527 14
65+ 696 80
Total 2,069 99
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,140 45
Male 929 54
Total 2,069 99

