COVID-19 in Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers Through April 13th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results Cases 2,069 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 457 Deaths 99

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 329 State Public Health Laboratory 252 Other 1,483 Total 2,064

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths 00-04 20 0 05-17 32 0 18-35 371 2 36-49 423 3 50-64 527 14 65+ 696 80 Total 2,069 99 Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56