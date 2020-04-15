COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 14th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Cases
|2,184
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens
|26,085
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
|28,225
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|488
|Deaths
|108
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|379
|State Public Health Laboratory
|252
|Other
|1,553
|Total
|2,184
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|21
|0
|05-17
|35
|0
|18-35
|387
|3
|36-49
|450
|3
|50-64
|561
|14
|65+
|730
|88
|Total
|2,184
|108
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|1,203
|50
|Male
|981
|58
|Total
|2,184
|108