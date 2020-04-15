COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 14th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results Cases 2,184 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,085 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 28,225 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 488 Deaths 108

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 379 State Public Health Laboratory 252 Other 1,553 Total 2,184

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths 00-04 21 0 05-17 35 0 18-35 387 3 36-49 450 3 50-64 561 14 65+ 730 88 Total 2,184 108 Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56