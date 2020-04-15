" /> COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 14th – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 14th

5 hours ago

 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 2,184
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,085
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 28,225
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 488
Deaths 108

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 379
State Public Health Laboratory 252
Other 1,553
Total 2,184

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 21 0
05-17 35 0
18-35 387 3
36-49 450 3
50-64 561 14
65+ 730 88
Total 2,184 108
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,203 50
Male 981 58
Total 2,184 108

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     