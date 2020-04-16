" /> COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 15th – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 15th

4 hours ago

 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 2,263
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,956
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510
Deaths 123

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 386
State Public Health Laboratory 293
Other 1,584
Total 2,263

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 21 0
05-17 39 0
18-35 402 5
36-49 466 3
50-64 580 15
65+ 755 100
Total 2,263 123
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 73

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,247 56
Male 1,016 67
Total 2,263 123

