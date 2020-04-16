COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 15th

|Cases
|2,263
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens
|26,956
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
|29,098
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|510
|Deaths
|123
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|386
|State Public Health Laboratory
|293
|Other
|1,584
|Total
|2,263
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|21
|0
|05-17
|39
|0
|18-35
|402
|5
|36-49
|466
|3
|50-64
|580
|15
|65+
|755
|100
|Total
|2,263
|123
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
|Median Age: 73
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|1,247
|56
|Male
|1,016
|67
|Total
|2,263
|123