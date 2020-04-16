COVID-19 In Oklahoma The Latest Numbers Through April 15th

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results Cases 2,263 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,956 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510 Deaths 123

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory Laboratory Cases Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 386 State Public Health Laboratory 293 Other 1,584 Total 2,263

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths 00-04 21 0 05-17 39 0 18-35 402 5 36-49 466 3 50-64 580 15 65+ 755 100 Total 2,263 123 Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 73