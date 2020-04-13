" /> COVID-19 In Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 In Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,970
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 453
Deaths 96

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 319
State Public Health Laboratory 229
Other 1,422
Total 1,970

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 19 0
05-17 31 0
18-35 348 2
36-49 400 3
50-64 499 14
65+ 673 77
Total 1,970 96
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,081 44
Male 889 52
Total 1,970 96

