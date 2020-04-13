COVID-19 In Oklahoma: The Latest Numbers

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|1,970
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens
|20,790
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
|22,511
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|453
|Deaths
|96
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|319
|State Public Health Laboratory
|229
|Other
|1,422
|Total
|1,970
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|19
|0
|05-17
|31
|0
|18-35
|348
|2
|36-49
|400
|3
|50-64
|499
|14
|65+
|673
|77
|Total
|1,970
|96
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|1,081
|44
|Male
|889
|52
|Total
|1,970
|96