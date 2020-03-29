COVID-19 Latest Count – Sunday 12:00 Noon

Sunday, Mar 29 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|703,460
|33,163
|25,000
|153,484
|The U.S.
|131,536
|2,339
|2,516
|4,017
|Texas
|2,539
|34
|26
|1
Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|558,502
|25,256
|20,528
|125,911
|The U.S.
|86,012
|1,325
|1,381
|753
|Texas
|1,662
|24
|0
|0
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Dallas
|429
|9
|Caddo Parish
|219
|5
|Denton
|148
|2
|Tarrant
|128
|1
|Collin
|128
|1
|Smith
|27
|1
|Gregg
|4
|0
|Bowie
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Rockwall
|3
|0
|Hopkins
|2
|0
|Hunt
|2
|0
|Kaufman
|2
|0
|Rusk
|2
|0
|Cass
|2
|0
|Cherokee
|1
|0
|Fannin
|1
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Harrison
|1
|0
|Morris
|1
|0
|Miller – AR
|1
|0
|Van Zandt
|1
|0
