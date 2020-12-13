COVID-19 Latest Count Sunday (Dec 13) 4:00 PM

Sunday, Dec 13 – 4:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide`
|72,538,468
|1,617,442
|50,294,716
|20,474,017
|The U.S.
|16,667,061
|305,890
|9,693,330
|6,667,841
|Texas
|1,478,827
|24,514
|1,190,566
|263,747
Friday, Nov 20 – 8:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|57,895,314
|1,376,806
|39,611,505
|16,722,478
|The U.S.
|12,274,702
|260,283
|7,316,307
|4,498,112
|Texas
|1,161,195
|20,956
|929,926
|210,313
Tuesday, Oct 20, – 7:00 PM
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|41,171,366
|1,131,345
|30,218,018
|9,639,985
|The U.S.
|8,524,139
|226,273
|5,548,054
|2,749,812
|Texas
|882,893
|17,680
|755,095
|241,661
Sunday, Sep 20, – 7:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|31,216,795
|964,724
|22,591,795
|7,493,594
|The U.S.
|7,000,132
|204,113
|4,245,818
|2,550,201
|Texas
|721,966
|15,206
|625,203
|81,557
Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|22,791,986
|795,454
|15,229,265
|6,623,494
|The U.S.
|5,739,998
|177,216
|3,081,843
|2,480,939
|Texas
|589,102
|10,934
|433,786
|127,099*
Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|14,779,017
|611,035
|8,615,870
|5,380,473
|The U.S.
|3,944,460
|143,616
|1,829,052
|1,971,792
|Texas
|339,736
|4,073
|172,936
|162,727
Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|8,832,385
|464,227
|4,457,584
|3,744,962
|The U.S.
|2,312,305
|121,619
|957,204
|1,233,482
|Texas
|107,481
|2,174
|65,329
|41,495
Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|5,039,500
|326,501
|1,994,012
|2,720,114
|The U.S.
|1,577,936
|93,867
|364,683
|1,119,386
|Texas
|50,758
|1,402
|29,359
|49,912
Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Tested
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|2,178,149
|145,329
|18,161,936
|546,743
|The U.S.
|749,222
|39,375
|3,394,173
|67,052
|Texas
|18,923
|477
|182,710
|5,334
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Harris – Houston
|205,928
|3,142
|Dallas – Dallas
|157,336
|1,715
|Tarrant – Fort Worth
|118,207
|1,175
|Bexar – San Antonio
|93,488
|1,574
|Travis – Austin
|42,136
|505
|Collin – McKinney
|34,709
|298
|Denton – Denton
|29,886
|262
|Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport
|15,070
|471
|Smith – Tyler
|11,225
|219
|Bossier Parish LA – Benton
|7,237
|163
|Kaufman – Kaufman
|6,989
|97
|Gregg – Longview
|5,781
|127
|*Grayson – Sherman
|5,203
|132
|Rockwall – Rockwall
|4,683
|42
|Bowie – New Boston
|3,474
|109
|Lamar – Paris
|3,086
|76
|Hunt – Greenville
|3,037
|69
|Henderson – Athens
|2,975
|61
|Cherokee – Rusk
|2,720
|68
|McCurtain OK – Idabel
|2,484
|48
|Miller AR – Texarkana
|2,337
|22
|Titus – Mt Pleasant
|2,303
|42
|Van Zandt – Canton
|2,145
|49
|Rusk – Henderson
|2,110
|39
|Hopkins – Sulphur Springs
|1,946
|61
|Sevier AR – DeQueen
|1,856
|20
|Wood – Quitman
|1,754
|57
|Fannin – Bonham
|1,395
|44
|Upshur – Gilmer
|1,327
|25
|Harrison – Marshall
|1,311
|52
|Cass – Linden
|1,172
|41
|Choctaw OK – Hugo
|816
|6
|Little River AR – Ashdown
|692
|40
|Camp – Pittsburg
|653
|16
|Morris – Daingerfield
|419
|8
|Rains
|405
|10
|Franklin – Mt Vernon
|362
|11
|Red River – Clarksville
|345
|19
|Marion – Jefferson
|228
|17
|Delta – Cooper
|118
|2
CDC COVID-19 Test English
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html
CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish
https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Area F dropped this week however, Area G is hugging the 15% line.