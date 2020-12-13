COVID-19 Latest Count Sunday (Dec 13) 4:00 PM

Sunday, Dec 13 – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide` 72,538,468 1,617,442 50,294,716 20,474,017 The U.S. 16,667,061 305,890 9,693,330 6,667,841 Texas 1,478,827 24,514 1,190,566 263,747

Friday, Nov 20 – 8:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 57,895,314 1,376,806 39,611,505 16,722,478 The U.S. 12,274,702 260,283 7,316,307 4,498,112 Texas 1,161,195 20,956 929,926 210,313

Tuesday, Oct 20, – 7:00 PM

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 41,171,366 1,131,345 30,218,018 9,639,985 The U.S. 8,524,139 226,273 5,548,054 2,749,812 Texas 882,893 17,680 755,095 241,661

Sunday, Sep 20, – 7:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 31,216,795 964,724 22,591,795 7,493,594 The U.S. 7,000,132 204,113 4,245,818 2,550,201 Texas 721,966 15,206 625,203 81,557

Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 22,791,986 795,454 15,229,265 6,623,494 The U.S. 5,739,998 177,216 3,081,843 2,480,939 Texas 589,102 10,934 433,786 127,099*

Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 14,779,017 611,035 8,615,870 5,380,473 The U.S. 3,944,460 143,616 1,829,052 1,971,792 Texas 339,736 4,073 172,936 162,727

Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 8,832,385 464,227 4,457,584 3,744,962 The U.S. 2,312,305 121,619 957,204 1,233,482 Texas 107,481 2,174 65,329 41,495

Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active Worldwide 5,039,500 326,501 1,994,012 2,720,114 The U.S. 1,577,936 93,867 364,683 1,119,386 Texas 50,758 1,402 29,359 49,912

Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Tested Recovered Worldwide 2,178,149 145,329 18,161,936 546,743 The U.S. 749,222 39,375 3,394,173 67,052 Texas 18,923 477 182,710 5,334

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388 The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26 Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS Harris – Houston 205,928 3,142 Dallas – Dallas 157,336 1,715 Tarrant – Fort Worth 118,207 1,175 Bexar – San Antonio 93,488 1,574 Travis – Austin 42,136 505 Collin – McKinney 34,709 298 Denton – Denton 29,886 262 Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport 15,070 471 Smith – Tyler 11,225 219 Bossier Parish LA – Benton 7,237 163 Kaufman – Kaufman 6,989 97 Gregg – Longview 5,781 127 *Grayson – Sherman 5,203 132 Rockwall – Rockwall 4,683 42 Bowie – New Boston 3,474 109 Lamar – Paris 3,086 76 Hunt – Greenville 3,037 69 Henderson – Athens 2,975 61 Cherokee – Rusk 2,720 68 McCurtain OK – Idabel 2,484 48 Miller AR – Texarkana 2,337 22 Titus – Mt Pleasant 2,303 42 Van Zandt – Canton 2,145 49 Rusk – Henderson 2,110 39 Hopkins – Sulphur Springs 1,946 61 Sevier AR – DeQueen 1,856 20 Wood – Quitman 1,754 57 Fannin – Bonham 1,395 44 Upshur – Gilmer 1,327 25 Harrison – Marshall 1,311 52 Cass – Linden 1,172 41 Choctaw OK – Hugo 816 6 Little River AR – Ashdown 692 40 Camp – Pittsburg 653 16 Morris – Daingerfield 419 8 Rains 405 10 Franklin – Mt Vernon 362 11 Red River – Clarksville 345 19 Marion – Jefferson 228 17 Delta – Cooper 118 2

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

Area F dropped this week however, Area G is hugging the 15% line.