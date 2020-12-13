" /> COVID-19 Latest Count Sunday (Dec 13) 4:00 PM – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020
Dane McLamore Header
Access Financial Group

COVID-19 Latest Count Sunday (Dec 13) 4:00 PM

2 hours ago

Sunday, Dec 13 – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide` 72,538,468 1,617,442 50,294,716 20,474,017
The U.S. 16,667,061 305,890 9,693,330 6,667,841
Texas 1,478,827 24,514 1,190,566 263,747

 

Friday, Nov 20 – 8:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 57,895,314 1,376,806 39,611,505 16,722,478
The U.S. 12,274,702 260,283 7,316,307 4,498,112
Texas 1,161,195 20,956 929,926 210,313

 

Tuesday, Oct 20, – 7:00 PM

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 41,171,366 1,131,345 30,218,018 9,639,985
The U.S. 8,524,139 226,273 5,548,054 2,749,812
Texas 882,893 17,680 755,095 241,661

 

Sunday, Sep 20, – 7:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 31,216,795 964,724 22,591,795 7,493,594
The U.S. 7,000,132 204,113 4,245,818 2,550,201
Texas 721,966 15,206 625,203 81,557

 

Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 22,791,986 795,454 15,229,265 6,623,494
The U.S. 5,739,998 177,216 3,081,843 2,480,939
Texas 589,102 10,934 433,786 127,099*

 

Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 14,779,017 611,035 8,615,870 5,380,473
The U.S. 3,944,460 143,616 1,829,052 1,971,792
Texas 339,736 4,073 172,936 162,727

 

Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 8,832,385 464,227 4,457,584 3,744,962
The U.S. 2,312,305 121,619 957,204 1,233,482
Texas 107,481 2,174 65,329 41,495

 

Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 5,039,500 326,501 1,994,012 2,720,114
The U.S. 1,577,936 93,867 364,683 1,119,386
Texas 50,758 1,402 29,359 49,912

 

Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Tested Recovered
Worldwide 2,178,149 145,329 18,161,936 546,743
The U.S. 749,222 39,375 3,394,173 67,052
Texas 18,923 477 182,710 5,334

 

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Harris – Houston 205,928 3,142
Dallas – Dallas 157,336 1,715
Tarrant – Fort Worth 118,207 1,175
Bexar – San Antonio 93,488 1,574
Travis – Austin 42,136 505
Collin – McKinney 34,709 298
Denton – Denton 29,886 262
Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport 15,070 471
Smith – Tyler 11,225 219
Bossier Parish LA – Benton 7,237 163
Kaufman – Kaufman 6,989 97
Gregg – Longview 5,781 127
*Grayson – Sherman 5,203 132
Rockwall – Rockwall 4,683 42
Bowie – New Boston 3,474 109
Lamar – Paris 3,086 76
Hunt – Greenville 3,037 69
Henderson – Athens 2,975 61
Cherokee – Rusk 2,720 68
McCurtain OK – Idabel 2,484 48
Miller AR – Texarkana 2,337 22
Titus – Mt Pleasant 2,303 42
Van Zandt – Canton 2,145 49
Rusk – Henderson 2,110 39
Hopkins – Sulphur Springs 1,946 61
Sevier AR – DeQueen 1,856 20
Wood – Quitman 1,754 57
Fannin – Bonham 1,395 44
Upshur – Gilmer 1,327 25
Harrison – Marshall 1,311 52
Cass – Linden 1,172 41
Choctaw OK – Hugo 816 6
Little River AR – Ashdown 692 40
Camp – Pittsburg 653 16
Morris – Daingerfield 419 8
Rains 405 10
Franklin – Mt Vernon 362 11
Red River – Clarksville 345 19
Marion – Jefferson 228 17
Delta – Cooper 118 2

 CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

Area F dropped this week however, Area G is hugging the 15% line.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     