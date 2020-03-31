" /> COVID-19 Latest Count – Tuesday 12:00 Noon – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count – Tuesday 12:00 Noon

4 hours ago

Tuesday, Mar 31 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 823,479 40,636 28,034 172,869
The U.S. 175,067 3,550 3,539 5,995
Texas 3,349 48 1 21

Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 558,502 25,256 20,528 125,911
The U.S. 86,012 1,325 1,381 753
Texas 1,662 24 0 0

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Dallas 549 11
Tarrant 238 1
Caddo Parish 222 5
Denton 191 3
Collin 160 3
Bossier Parish 57 0
Smith 32 1
Grayson 7 0
Bowie 5 1
Gregg 5 0
Hopkins 3 0
Hunt 3 0
Kaufman 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Rockwall 3 0
Cass 2 0
Cherokee 2 0
Upshur 2 0
Rusk 2 0
Van Zandt 2 0
Camp 1 0
Fannin 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Harrison 1 0
Henderson 1 0
Miller AR 1 0
Morris 1 0

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

