COVID-19 Latest Count – Tuesday 12:00 Noon

Tuesday, Mar 31 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|823,479
|40,636
|28,034
|172,869
|The U.S.
|175,067
|3,550
|3,539
|5,995
|Texas
|3,349
|48
|1
|21
Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|558,502
|25,256
|20,528
|125,911
|The U.S.
|86,012
|1,325
|1,381
|753
|Texas
|1,662
|24
|0
|0
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Dallas
|549
|11
|Tarrant
|238
|1
|Caddo Parish
|222
|5
|Denton
|191
|3
|Collin
|160
|3
|Bossier Parish
|57
|0
|Smith
|32
|1
|Grayson
|7
|0
|Bowie
|5
|1
|Gregg
|5
|0
|Hopkins
|3
|0
|Hunt
|3
|0
|Kaufman
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Rockwall
|3
|0
|Cass
|2
|0
|Cherokee
|2
|0
|Upshur
|2
|0
|Rusk
|2
|0
|Van Zandt
|2
|0
|Camp
|1
|0
|Fannin
|1
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Harrison
|1
|0
|Henderson
|1
|0
|Miller AR
|1
|0
|Morris
|1
|0
CDC COVID-19 Test English
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html
CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish
https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html