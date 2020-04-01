" /> COVID-19 Latest Count -Wednesday 12:00 Noon – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count -Wednesday 12:00 Noon

Wednesday, April 1 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 891,487 44,232 30,739 185,739
The U.S. 190,818 4,129 3,634 7,141
Texas 3,925 59 1 21

Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 558,502 25,256 20,528 125,911
The U.S. 86,012 1,325 1,381 753
Texas 1,662 24 0 0

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Dallas 631 13
Tarrant 273 1
Caddo Parish 222 5
Denton 206 4
Collin 160 3
Bossier Parish 57 0
Smith 36 1
Bowie 9 1
Grayson 7 0
Gregg 5 0
Rockwall 5 0
Rusk 3 0
Hunt 4 0
Hopkins 3 0
Kaufman 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Cass 2 0
Cherokee 2 0
Upshur 2 0
Van Zandt 2 1
Camp 1 0
Fannin 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Harrison 1 0
Henderson 1 0
Miller AR 1 0
Morris 1 0
Wood 1 0

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

