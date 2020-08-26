COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Aug 26)

Wednesday, Aug 26, – 6:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|24,295,665
|828,220
|16,616,765
|6,713,526
|The U.S.
|5,995,292
|183,509
|3,294,313
|2,517,470
|Texas
|620,722
|12,264
|484,367
|124,109
Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|22,791,986
|795,454
|15,229,265
|6,623,494
|The U.S.
|5,739,998
|177,216
|3,081,843
|2,480,939
|Texas
|589,102
|10,934
|433,786
|127,099*
|*Unknown
Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|14,779,017
|611,035
|8,615,870
|5,380,473
|The U.S.
|3,944,460
|143,616
|1,829,052
|1,971,792
|Texas
|339,736
|4,073
|172,936
|162,727
Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|8,832,385
|464,227
|4,457,584
|3,744,962
|The U.S.
|2,312,305
|121,619
|957,204
|1,233,482
|Texas
|107,481
|2,174
|65,329
|41,495
Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|5,039,500
|326,501
|1,994,012
|2,720,114
|The U.S.
|1,577,936
|93,867
|364,683
|1,119,386
|Texas
|50,758
|1,402
|29,359
|49,912
Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Tested
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|2,178,149
|145,329
|18,161,936
|546,743
|The U.S.
|749,222
|39,375
|3,394,173
|67,052
|Texas
|18,923
|477
|182,710
|5,334
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Harris – Houston
|100,171
|2,072
|Dallas – Dallas
|71,662
|899
|Bexar – San Antonio
|45,500
|1,007
|Tarrant – Fort Worth
|40,331
|570
|Travis – Austin
|26,017
|366
|Collin – McKinney
|10,639
|111
|Denton – Denton
|9,406
|119
|Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport
|7,180
|311
|Smith – Tyler
|3,562
|53
|Kaufman – Kaufman
|2,685
|33
|Bossier Parish LA – Benton
|2,619
|92
|Gregg – Longview
|1,922
|43
|Titus – Mt Pleasant
|1,446
|21
|Hunt – Greenville
|1,385
|25
|Cherokee – Rusk
|1,353
|14
|Rockwall – Rockwall
|1,290
|26
|Sevier AR – DeQueen `
|1,134
|12
|McCurtain OK – Idabel
|968
|29
|Bowie – New Boston
|923
|62
|Grayson – Sherman
|918
|8
|Lamar – Paris
|863
|24
|Henderson – Athens
|765
|16
|Miller AR – Texarkana
|578
|5
|Harrison – Marshall
|562
|34
|Fannin – Bonham
|559
|10
|Rusk – Henderson
|556
|8
|Van Zandt – Canton
|499
|12
|Wood – Quitman
|386
|13
|Upshur – Gilmer
|316
|5
|Camp – Pittsburg
|280
|7
|Little River AR – Ashdown
|265
|13
|Hopkins – Sulphur Springs
|236
|5
|Cass – Linden
|229
|9
|Choctaw OK – Hugo
|229
|1
|Red River – Clarksville
|144
|14
|Morris – Daingerfield
|142
|3
|Marion – Jefferson
|139
|10
|Franklin – Mt Vernon
|101
|4
|Rains – Emory
|58
|2
|Delta – Cooper
|18
|0
