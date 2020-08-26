" /> COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Aug 26) – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Aug 26)

7 hours ago

Wednesday, Aug 26, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 24,295,665 828,220 16,616,765 6,713,526
The U.S. 5,995,292 183,509 3,294,313 2,517,470
Texas 620,722 12,264 484,367 124,109

Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 22,791,986 795,454 15,229,265 6,623,494
The U.S. 5,739,998 177,216 3,081,843 2,480,939
Texas 589,102 10,934 433,786 127,099*
*Unknown        

Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 14,779,017 611,035 8,615,870 5,380,473
The U.S. 3,944,460 143,616 1,829,052 1,971,792
Texas 339,736 4,073 172,936 162,727

Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 8,832,385 464,227 4,457,584 3,744,962
The U.S. 2,312,305 121,619 957,204 1,233,482
Texas 107,481 2,174 65,329 41,495

Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 5,039,500 326,501 1,994,012 2,720,114
The U.S. 1,577,936 93,867 364,683 1,119,386
Texas 50,758 1,402 29,359 49,912

Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Tested Recovered
Worldwide 2,178,149 145,329 18,161,936 546,743
The U.S. 749,222 39,375 3,394,173 67,052
Texas 18,923 477 182,710 5,334

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Harris – Houston 100,171 2,072
Dallas – Dallas 71,662 899
Bexar – San Antonio 45,500 1,007
Tarrant – Fort Worth 40,331 570
Travis – Austin 26,017 366
Collin – McKinney 10,639 111
Denton – Denton 9,406 119
Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport 7,180 311
Smith – Tyler 3,562 53
Kaufman – Kaufman 2,685 33
Bossier Parish LA – Benton 2,619 92
Gregg – Longview 1,922 43
Titus – Mt Pleasant 1,446 21
Hunt – Greenville 1,385 25
Cherokee – Rusk 1,353 14
Rockwall – Rockwall 1,290 26
Sevier AR – DeQueen         ` 1,134 12
McCurtain OK – Idabel 968 29
Bowie – New Boston 923 62
Grayson – Sherman 918 8
Lamar – Paris 863 24
Henderson – Athens 765 16
Miller AR – Texarkana 578 5
Harrison – Marshall 562 34
Fannin – Bonham 559 10
Rusk – Henderson 556 8
Van Zandt – Canton 499 12
Wood – Quitman 386 13
Upshur – Gilmer 316 5
Camp – Pittsburg 280 7
Little River AR – Ashdown 265 13
Hopkins – Sulphur Springs 236 5
Cass – Linden 229 9
Choctaw OK – Hugo 229 1
Red River – Clarksville 144 14
Morris – Daingerfield 142 3
Marion – Jefferson 139 10
Franklin – Mt Vernon 101 4
Rains – Emory 58 2
Delta – Cooper 18 0

 CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

