COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Sep 02) 6:00 PM

Wednesday, Sep 02, – 6:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|26,149,901
|866,015
|18,199,424
|6,944,844
|The U.S.
|6,295,733
|189,888
|3,535,914
|2,569,931
|Texas
|651,551
|13,211
|535,752
|102,588
Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|22,791,986
|795,454
|15,229,265
|6,623,494
|The U.S.
|5,739,998
|177,216
|3,081,843
|2,480,939
|Texas
|589,102
|10,934
|433,786
|127,099*
|*Unknown
Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|14,779,017
|611,035
|8,615,870
|5,380,473
|The U.S.
|3,944,460
|143,616
|1,829,052
|1,971,792
|Texas
|339,736
|4,073
|172,936
|162,727
Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|8,832,385
|464,227
|4,457,584
|3,744,962
|The U.S.
|2,312,305
|121,619
|957,204
|1,233,482
|Texas
|107,481
|2,174
|65,329
|41,495
Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|5,039,500
|326,501
|1,994,012
|2,720,114
|The U.S.
|1,577,936
|93,867
|364,683
|1,119,386
|Texas
|50,758
|1,402
|29,359
|49,912
Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Tested
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|2,178,149
|145,329
|18,161,936
|546,743
|The U.S.
|749,222
|39,375
|3,394,173
|67,052
|Texas
|18,923
|477
|182,710
|5,334
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Harris – Houston
|107,490
|2,247
|Dallas – Dallas
|75,268
|973
|Bexar – San Antonio
|46,645
|1,119
|Tarrant – Fort Worth
|41,860
|620
|Travis – Austin
|26,563
|385
|Collin – McKinney
|11,119
|114
|Denton – Denton
|10,239
|134
|Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport
|7,452
|322
|Smith – Tyler
|3,829
|66
|Kaufman – Kaufman
|2,827
|41
|Bossier Parish LA – Benton
|2,728
|92
|Gregg – Longview
|2,001
|51
|Grayson – Sherman
|1,527
|28
|Titus – Mt Pleasant
|1,454
|25
|Hunt – Greenville
|1,431
|30
|Cherokee – Rusk
|1,427
|17
|Rockwall – Rockwall
|1,374
|26
|Sevier AR – DeQueen
|1,159
|12
|McCurtain OK – Idabel
|1,030
|30
|Bowie – New Boston
|994
|71
|Henderson – Athens
|830
|16
|Harrison – Marshall
|809
|34
|Lamar – Paris
|924
|28
|Rusk – Henderson
|720
|8
|Miller AR – Texarkana
|612
|9
|Fannin – Bonham
|606
|12
|Van Zandt – Canton
|521
|18
|Wood – Quitman
|408
|15
|Upshur – Gilmer
|329
|6
|Camp – Pittsburg
|316
|8
|Little River AR – Ashdown
|284
|15
|Cass – Linden
|261
|12
|Hopkins – Sulphur Springs
|250
|7
|Choctaw OK – Hugo
|249
|1
|Morris – Daingerfield
|158
|10
|Red River – Clarksville
|146
|14
|Marion – Jefferson
|140
|10
|Franklin – Mt Vernon
|116
|6
|Rains – Emory
|60
|3
|Delta – Cooper
|18
|0
*Hopkins County officials did not verify.
