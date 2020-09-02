" /> COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Sep 02) 6:00 PM – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count Wednesday (Sep 02) 6:00 PM

3 hours ago

Wednesday, Sep 02, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 26,149,901 866,015 18,199,424 6,944,844
The U.S. 6,295,733 189,888 3,535,914 2,569,931
Texas 651,551 13,211 535,752 102,588

Thursday, Aug 20, – 6:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 22,791,986 795,454 15,229,265 6,623,494
The U.S. 5,739,998 177,216 3,081,843 2,480,939
Texas 589,102 10,934 433,786 127,099*
*Unknown        

Monday, Jul 20, – 4:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 14,779,017 611,035 8,615,870 5,380,473
The U.S. 3,944,460 143,616 1,829,052 1,971,792
Texas 339,736 4,073 172,936 162,727

Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 8,832,385 464,227 4,457,584 3,744,962
The U.S. 2,312,305 121,619 957,204 1,233,482
Texas 107,481 2,174 65,329 41,495

Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 5,039,500 326,501 1,994,012 2,720,114
The U.S. 1,577,936 93,867 364,683 1,119,386
Texas 50,758 1,402 29,359 49,912

Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Tested Recovered
Worldwide 2,178,149 145,329 18,161,936 546,743
The U.S. 749,222 39,375 3,394,173 67,052
Texas 18,923 477 182,710 5,334

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Harris – Houston 107,490 2,247
Dallas – Dallas 75,268 973
Bexar – San Antonio 46,645 1,119
Tarrant – Fort Worth 41,860 620
Travis – Austin 26,563 385
Collin – McKinney 11,119 114
Denton – Denton 10,239 134
Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport 7,452 322
Smith – Tyler 3,829 66
Kaufman – Kaufman 2,827 41
Bossier Parish LA – Benton 2,728 92
Gregg – Longview 2,001 51
Grayson – Sherman 1,527 28
Titus – Mt Pleasant 1,454 25
Hunt – Greenville 1,431 30
Cherokee – Rusk 1,427 17
Rockwall – Rockwall 1,374 26
Sevier AR – DeQueen 1,159 12
McCurtain OK – Idabel 1,030 30
Bowie – New Boston 994 71
Henderson – Athens 830 16
Harrison – Marshall 809 34
Lamar – Paris 924 28
Rusk – Henderson 720 8
Miller AR – Texarkana 612 9
Fannin – Bonham 606 12
Van Zandt – Canton 521 18
Wood – Quitman 408 15
Upshur – Gilmer 329 6
Camp – Pittsburg 316 8
Little River AR – Ashdown 284 15
Cass – Linden 261 12
Hopkins – Sulphur Springs 250 7
Choctaw OK – Hugo 249 1
Morris – Daingerfield 158 10
Red River – Clarksville 146 14
Marion – Jefferson 140 10
Franklin – Mt Vernon 116 6
Rains – Emory 60 3
Delta – Cooper 18 0

 

*Hopkins County officials did not verify.

 

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

 

