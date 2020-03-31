COVID-19 Mt Pleasant And Titus County

ACTULIZACIONES MAS RECIENTES PARA LA CIUDAD DE MOUNT PLEASANT
SCAM ALERT | 03/30/20 |
Do not give out your PayPal account information, Social Security number, bank account number, or anything else if someone claims such information is essential to sign you up for a stimulus check relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THE CARES ACT EXPLAINED | 03/29/20 |
Provides direct help to Texans: Allots $1,200 checks to each taxpayer making less than $75,000 annually ($2,400 for a couple making less than $150,000 annually), plus $500 per child…
COVID-19 UPDATE | 03/29/20 |
The Countywide Emergency Management Team continues to hold daily conference calls to share important information. Here's what you need to know…
DISASTER DECLARATION RENEWED | 03/27/20 |
City Council renewed and continued the Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency related to COVID-19 last night during an emergency meeting. The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by a vote of the City council.
CITY’S WATER SUPPLY IS PLENTIFUL | 03/26/20 |
During these challenging times, you can take confidence in the City of Mount Pleasant's water supply and the nation's supply chain…
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS SELF CHECK | 03/26/20 |
The CDC has provided online COVID-19 Symptoms Self Check tool. The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.
FLUSHABLE WIPES PROBLEMS | 03/25/20 |
Due to UNNECESSARY HOARD-BUYING and the temporary shortage of toilet paper, there has been an increase in the sale of flushable wipes and other alternative paper products. But these wipes are not really flushable and create problems with the sewer sys…
DRIVER LICENSES EXTENSION | 03/24/20 |
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extending the expiration of a Texas I.D. card, driver license, commercial driver license, business license permit, or election identification certificate…
MESSAGE FROM TITUS COUNTY JUDGE BRIAN LEE | 03/22/20 |
We are all living in a very different reality amid a global pandemic. It is something every citizen and business in Titus County must take seriously. An Emergency Response team is consisting of leaders throughout the county, including…
PUBLIC HEALTH DISASTER DECLARATIONS | 03/19/20 |
Texas officials have issued a statewide public health disaster declaration, in the latest effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced at the Capitol today.
LIBRARY CLOSED | 03/17/20 |
The Public Library will be closed until further notice in response to updated Federal guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. The library will offer an alternative "curbside" pick-up service to make every effort to…
UPDATE ON USE OF FACILITIES | 03/14/20 |
The City has issued an update on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on city facilities following the declaration of a national state of emergency by President Trump and a state of disaster for Texas by Governor Abbott. Learn More…
LIBRARY PROGRAMS CANCELLED | 03/13/20 |
UPDATE ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LIBRARY PROGRAMS CANCELLED. The City of Mount Pleasant has canceled all programs and activities at the Mount Pleasant Public Library through April 30. At this time, the library remains open.
