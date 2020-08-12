" /> COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Procedures at SSISD – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Procedures at SSISD

2 hours ago

The Sulphur Springs has sent a letter to all parents and staff about COVID 19 Prevention, Mitication, and Response Procedures.  The first is a letter to all  and guardians that explains our basic safety protocols for campuses which include screening, visitors, and what to do if your student has symptoms of, has been exposed to, or diagnosed with COVID-19.  The second document is our SSISD COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Summary.  The summary has more details about our approach to prevent, respond, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.  The Plan Summary is  available online  at www.ssisd.net.

SSISD Parent & Guardian Notification.pdf

SSISD COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.pdf

To view the SULPHUR SPRINGS ISD privacy policy, please click here.

 

