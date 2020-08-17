COVID-19 Slows Football in Oklahoma

The McAlester Public Schools received notification that members of the High School football program have tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Department will contact the individuals who were in close contact. These individuals will need to quarantine, the district will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The University of Oklahoma announced in a zoom meeting with Coach Lincoln Riley that nine members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. Sooner players were away from campus for six days, but Riley said about 75% of them stayed in Norman. The Sooners are planning to open their season on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.