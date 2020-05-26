COVID-19 Update For Titus County

The following is paraphrased from Judge Brian Lee on Tuesday evening.

I’m sorry that I don’t have an accurate update for today. Here is all I know. The state has completed about half of the Pilgrim’s plant test results, along with the Civic Center test remaining results on Sat May 9. Preliminary numbers are 160 positive. However, these will not all be Titus County, but will also include some other surrounding county residents.

Yes, this is a significant number, and again, all the test results are not in, so it will finish even higher than this. In addition to these test results, locally, we have another 7-10 that was confirmed by State Health Dept and Dr. Burling.

Unfortunately, we don’t have all of the plant numbers at the same time, but I didn’t want to sit on this number as I know that the state has already started contacting people with their test results. If you are expecting test results, please be aware that this call may come from a “potential spam” or “unknown” number on your caller ID.